Top 2026 WR Recruit Commits to Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes made another addition to their 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of wide receiver Xavier Stinson, who announced his decision to the Hawkeyes on Monday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver from Vero Beach, Florida, was previously committed to UCLA before reopening his recruitment following the coaching changes in Westwood.
The Hawkeyes hosted Stinson for an official visit on October 25 during Iowa's matchup against Minnesota, his first trip to Iowa City. Following his visit to Iowa, Stinson made official visits to other finalist schools, including Illinois on October 31, 2025, and Wisconsin on November 7, 2025. He also took an official visit to NC State in early June.
The WR chose Iowa over Illinois, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and UCLA. On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news of Stinson’s commitment via his X handle.
“BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Xavier Stinson has Committed to Iowa, he tells me for @rivals,” Fawcett wrote. “The 6’2 205 WR from Vero Beach, FL was previously committed to UCLA. ‘God is good, let’s work.’”
The three-star recruit reshared the post on his X handle with the caption:
“God is good❤️”
"Iowa has shown over and over again that I'm a priority," Stinson told 247Sports.
Stinson is ranked 93rd nationally at the wide receiver position and 78th in Florida. His commitment was announced just days before the early signing period is set to begin in early December.
What Does Xavier Stinson Bring to Iowa?
Stinson brings impressive production and athleticism to the Hawkeyes' receiving corps. During his junior season at Vero Beach High School in 2024, he hauled in 43 receptions for 740 yards, a 17.2 yards per catch average, and seven touchdowns. His team reached the regional finals of Florida's 7A playoffs with an 8-4 record.
In his senior season through 11 games, Stinson has added 32 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns, continuing to display his big-play ability with a 16.0 yards per catch average.
Beyond his on-field production, Stinson possesses elite speed that makes him a legitimate deep threat. He has been laser-timed with a sub-4.50-second 40-yard dash and runs an 11.1-second 100-meter dash in track. This combination of size at 6-foot-2 and track speed gives Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester a versatile weapon who can stretch the field vertically.
Iowa currently has two other wide receiver commits in the 2026 class: three-star prospects Brody Schaffer and Diondre Smith. Stinson joins them to form a trifecta of receivers for head coach Kirk Ferentz's program.
Iowa's recruiting class also includes tight end Luke Brewer, who committed to the Hawkeyes in November after being one of the nation's top in-state prospects. Iowa's 2026 recruiting class now features 15 commits and ranks No. 33 in the 247Sports team rankings.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!