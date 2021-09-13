September 13, 2021
Tory Taylor Nabs B1G Honor

Iowa Punter Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa sophomore punter Tory Taylor has been named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following No. 10 Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Taylor earned the Big Ten honors after playing a key role in Iowa’s 27-17 win at Iowa State. He averaged 51.1 yards on eight punts, with a long of 69 yards. Five of his punts were downed inside the 20, while Iowa State had just one punt return.

Taylor (6-foot-4, 231-pounds) is a native of Melbourne, Australia. He earns his first Big Ten Player of the Week Honor. He was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason Watch List in July after being named a semifinalist for the award in 2020.

Taylor was the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year in 2020 while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. He was named first-team Freshman All-America by the FWAA and second-team All-America by The Athletic.

Taylor is the second Hawkeye player to earn conference accolades this season. Defensive back Riley Moss was named Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 34-6 season-opening win over No. 17 Indiana.

Iowa returns home Saturday for the first of two consecutive home games. The Hawkeyes host Kent State Sept. 18 (2:30 p.m., BTN) and Colorado State on Sept. 25 (TBA).

