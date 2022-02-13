Skip to main content
Tre Williams Sees Fit with Iowa Defense

Dallas Linebacker Recently Picked Up Hawkeye Offer
'23 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School LB Tre Williams (88)

When looking at colleges, Tre Williams pictures himself in their defenses. That lets the Texas linebacker know which places make sense for his future. 

He can see himself running sideline to sideline for Iowa, which offered Williams a scholarship earlier this month. Hawkeye assistant LeVar Woods feels the same way. 

"Coach Woods thought that I was a great fit for their outside linebacker position because I do a lot of the same things already. I completely agree," Williams told HN. 

The '23 Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal School standout has seen his recruitment pick up this winter. Since New Year's Eve he's reported scholarship offers from North Texas, SMU, Colorado, Arizona State, Colorado State, Nebraska, Oregon State and Cal. 

Iowa's opportunity definitely caught his attention. 

"I like the consistency of the program. I feel like that’s something you don’t see often," he said. 

Williams (6-3, 215) hopes to check out the Hawkeyes in person soon. 

"I'd like to get a better understanding of the area. I'm working on figuring out a visit," he said. 

Williams was credited with 129 tackles in 2021, including an impressive 24.5 stops for loss. He registered 11 sacks and 31 quarterback hurries. He defended six passes, forced two fumbles, recovered a pair of fumbles, blocked two punts and blocked a field goal attempt. 

Academics will be a big part of Williams' final college decision. 

"I’m not sure what I want to study yet, maybe Film," he said.

You can watch Williams' junior highlights HERE

