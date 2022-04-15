Trevor Buhr Sees Iowa Football for 1st Time

College football recruiting can sometimes be intense. Information is overloaded and prospects' heads can drown in it.

Trevor Buhr found a nice mix of knowledge of the Iowa program and the people in it during his visit there on Thursday.

"I honestly just liked going to lunch with some of the coaches just because we just got to sit down and connect while eating some good food," Buhr told HN.

The Hawkeyes offered Buhr (6-4, 265) a scholarship on March 11. The Washington (MO) High standout appreciated the opportunity.

"I was happy because of their history with producing great linemen," he said.

Colleges are recruiting Buhr on both sides of the ball. Iowa likes him on the offensive side of the trenches.

LeVar Woods, who recruits the St. Louis area, and offensive line coach George Barnett are leading the Hawkeye pursuit of Buhr.

"I talk a lot with coach Woods and coach Barnett. I think we have a pretty close relationship because we've being talking for awhile now," he said.

Buhr can see himself in Iowa's scheme.

"I think I would fit pretty well just based on how they move and play on the line," he said.

Buhr is still deciding on a college major. He's considering something in field of computers.

He would like to find out more about academics at Iowa and the football program. He's hoping to visit campus again in the summer.

"I learned a lot (Thursday) but would like to hear more of the history behind their success," he said.

Rivals ranks Buhr as a three-star prospect and the No. 19 player overall in Missouri for '23. He reports eight scholarship offers, including opportunities from Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

You can watch Buhr's junior highlights HERE.