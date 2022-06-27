Skip to main content
Trevor Lauck Verbally Commits to Iowa Football

4-Star Indiana Offensive Lineman Makes Call For Hawkeyes During Official Visit
'23 Indianapolis (IN) Roncalli Offensive Tackle Trevor Lauck at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 9, 2021. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

It didn't take long for a big recruiting for Iowa football bore fruit. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Trevor Lauck announced his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes Sunday night. 

Lauck also officially visited Michigan State this month. The Indianapolis Roncalli star reported scholarship offers from the Spartans, Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Boston College, Duke, Rutgers, West Virginia and others.

Rivals ranks Lauck (6-6, 287) as a four-star prospect, the No. 25 offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 Class and the No. 3 player overall in Indiana for the cycle. 

Lauck visited the Hawkeyes last July, again during the '21 season and in April. His pledge raised Iowa's total of known verbal commitments to 13. He joined Cannon Leonard and Leighton Jones as offensive linemen in the group. 

Iowa played host to more than 20 recruits on official visits this weekend. While Lauck was the first to commit from the group, more were expected in the future. 

You can view Lauck's junior highlights HERE

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana 

