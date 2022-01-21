4-Star RB Treyaun Webb Talks New Iowa Football Offer

Treyaun Webb figured it out.

The four-star running back whittled down his impressive list of college scholarship offers to three schools - Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State - in June. He confidently chose the Sooners a month later.

Webb (6-1, 205) continued building his relationship with Oklahoma throughout the fall. He bonded with other Sooner pledges in his class. All was good.

This being college football, expect the unexpected, however. Webb learned that lesson on Nov. 28, when Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley unexpectedly left Norman for USC, taking with him assistant coaches and recruits.

Webb announced his decommitment from the Sooners the same day Riley exited for Southern California.

He ended his statement with "I'm open to all schools."

Competition for his services is stiff.

Webb announced offers or re-offers from Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Georgia and Indiana.

Thursday, Iowa joined the pursuit with an offer for the Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian standout.

"I like how Iowa runs the ball and their system," Webb told HN.

Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts, who returned to his alma mater last year after coaching high school in Florida, is leading the program's recruitment of Webb.

"He thinks I could be a game-changer. I like coach Betts. He's a cool dude, and I’m starting to get to know him," Webb said.

Rivals views Webb as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 all-purpose running back in the country for 2023 and the No. 89 overall player, regardless of position, in the class.

"I’m going to visit Iowa. I don’t know when I’m going to visit, though," Webb said.

Webb visited Georgia on Jan. 15, five days after the Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.

Academics rank as a very important component in Webb's final decision.

"I want to study Oil Engineering or Criminal Justice," he said.

Webb led Trinity to a state title this past fall. He missed four games with injury, but still racked up 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 contests.

You can watch his junior highlights HERE.