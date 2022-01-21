Skip to main content
4-Star RB Treyaun Webb Talks New Iowa Football Offer

4-Star RB Treyaun Webb Talks New Iowa Football Offer

Former Oklahoma Commitment from Florida Eying Hawkeyes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

'23 Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian RB Treyaun Webb

Former Oklahoma Commitment from Florida Eying Hawkeyes

Treyaun Webb figured it out. 

The four-star running back whittled down his impressive list of college scholarship offers to three schools - Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State - in June. He confidently chose the Sooners a month later.

Webb (6-1, 205) continued building his relationship with Oklahoma throughout the fall. He bonded with other Sooner pledges in his class. All was good. 

This being college football, expect the unexpected, however. Webb learned that lesson on Nov. 28, when Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley unexpectedly left Norman for USC, taking with him assistant coaches and recruits.  

Webb announced his decommitment from the Sooners the same day Riley exited for Southern California. 

He ended his statement with "I'm open to all schools." 

Competition for his services is stiff. 

Webb announced offers or re-offers from Louisville, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Georgia and Indiana. 

Thursday, Iowa joined the pursuit with an offer for the Jacksonville (FL) Trinity Christian standout.  

Read More

"I like how Iowa runs the ball and their system," Webb told HN. 

Hawkeye running backs coach Ladell Betts, who returned to his alma mater last year after coaching high school in Florida, is leading the program's recruitment of Webb. 

"He thinks I could be a game-changer. I like coach Betts. He's a cool dude, and I’m starting to get to know him," Webb said. 

Rivals views Webb as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 all-purpose running back in the country for 2023 and the No. 89 overall player, regardless of position, in the class. 

"I’m going to visit Iowa. I don’t know when I’m going to visit, though," Webb said. 

Webb visited Georgia on Jan. 15, five days after the Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game. 

Academics rank as a very important component in Webb's final decision. 

"I want to study Oil Engineering or Criminal Justice," he said. 

Webb led Trinity to a state title this past fall. He missed four games with injury, but still racked up 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 contests. 

You can watch his junior highlights HERE

Treyaun Webb
Football

4-Star RB Treyaun Webb Talks New Iowa Football Offer

1 minute ago
Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Basketball

Iowa Women Playing Host to Illini Sunday

50 minutes ago
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

Caitlin Clark Leads Iowa Over Minnesota

1 hour ago
My'Keil Gardner
Football

My'Keil Gardner Picks Up Iowa Football Opportunity

20 hours ago
Keegan Murray
Basketball

Keegan Murray Mid-Season All-American

21 hours ago
Kaleb Young
Wrestling

HN TV: Iowa Wrestling Interviews

Jan 20, 2022
Monika Czinano
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball Interviews

Jan 20, 2022
Joe Toussaint
Basketball

5 Observations: Iowa-Rutgers Men's Basketball

Jan 20, 2022