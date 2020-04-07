Tuesday's Clicks: The Over/Under For The 2020 Hawkeyes

For this edition of Tuesday's Clicks, we're going to assume that there is going to be a college football season.

There aren't any sports to bet on these days, but there are still lines available for the upcoming season.

The consensus over/under for Iowa is 7.5 wins.

Caesars Entertainment has Iowa's over/under on wins this season at 7.

DraftKings' over/under on Iowa's wins is 7.5.

The Hawkeyes' moneyline on winning the Big Ten championship is +2000. The moneyline on winning the national championship is +15000.

Duncan's portrait

Every consensus All-American gets a portrait in Iowa's football building.

Kicker Keith Duncan was a consensus All-American last season, and now his portrait is up.

Duncan led the nation with 29 field goals last season, sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. That was also an Iowa and Big Ten single-season record.

Duncan was the Big Ten's kicker of the year, and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.

Today's hand-washing clock

Here's Adrian Clayborn.

Today's Brands

Here's Tom Brands in a beard, with a barking dog.

Garza shots

Iowa's Luka Garza will find out on Tuesday if he's the winner of the Wooden Award, given to the top player in college basketball.

He's still getting up shots.

Around the nation

The Cutlers are stuck in paradise, and other news from SI's Extra Mustard.

How about the NHL playing in North Dakota?

Nebraska gets rid of two players for violating the school's sexual misconduct policy.

Big Ten on the Big Board

Sports Illustrated has its Big Board for the top 50 prospects in the NFL draft. Today's Big Ten video look is at Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.