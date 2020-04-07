Nebraska expelled former football players Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt for violating the school's sexual misconduct policy, according to ESPN's Paula Lavigne.

LeGrone and Hunt were both redshirt freshman for the Cornhuskers before being expelled on April 3.

A Nebraska conduct board ruled on LeGrone and Hunt's sentence following a 2.5-year suspension recommendation from the university, per Lavigne. LeGrone and Hunt are now permanently terminated as students, and they are not allowed on campus.

The pair of former players were previously named in "several" police reports in 2018 and 2019, per Lavigne. LeGrone and Hunt were both suspended from the football team on Aug. 26, and they were no longer on the Cornhuskers' roster in December. They both entered the transfer portal, and Hunt is currently "already at a different university," per his attorney Carlos Monzon.

