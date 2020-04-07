Just stay home!

Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, had the bright idea to go on vacation in the middle of a global pandemic—and they almost couldn’t get back.

As detailed exhaustively on Twitter by TV writer Claire Downs, the couple arrived in the Bahamas around March 15, just as the coronavirus situation was starting to get extremely serious in the U.S. They brought along their two kids; Kristin’s hairstylist, Justin Anderson; and Anderson’s partner, Austin Rhodes.

It looked like a grand old time.

But as the Cutler family vacationed, the situation in the Bahamas grew increasingly dire. The first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed on March 15, the day the celebs posted their first photos from the island.

On March 20, with four confirmed cases in the country, the Bahamian government issued a lockdown order, including a curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a shutdown of nonessential businesses.

On March 24, the Bahamian government banned all incoming travel to the islands and urged all visitors still remaining to work with an airline to get out.

“Those who choose to remain in The Bahamas should prepare to do so for an indefinite period of time,” the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation warned.

Sure enough, the Cutler family came very close to getting stuck there for a long time. On Monday, the Bahamian government announced three multiday full lockdown periods, beginning this Wednesday, April 8 and ending April 24. During that time, nearly all businesses will be closed, including grocery stores. The U.S. embassy urged all Americans to get out, either on one of four commercial flights or with a private charter.

This, apparently, was enough to finally convince the voluntary castaways to go home. Cavallari posted an update on her Instagram story Tuesday morning saying they had taken advantage of a “short window” to leave and get home.

Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

It was stupid to go in the first place and stupider to not leave earlier. But Cavallari and Cutler are no strangers to doing stupid things, like not vaccinating their children.

