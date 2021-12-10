Tyler Goodson Declares for NFL Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa - When Iowa Football takes on Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, it will do so without one of its top playmakers. Junior running back Tyler Goodson is skipping the postseason game and declaring for the NFL Draft, he announced Friday on social media.

“Tyler has been a valuable member of our program throughout his career, and we wish him nothing but success as he pursues his next phase in life and football,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a press release. “Tyler enjoys the game of football. His passion and energy are evident on a daily basis, and we are appreciative of his many contributions to our program. It has been a pleasure having Tyler and his family as part of our program.”

Goodson has led Iowa in rushing the past three seasons, including 1,151 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. His career rushing totals include 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Former Hawkeye tight end Noah Fant skipped the Outback Bowl after the 2018 season after declaring for the NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos chose him with the 20th overall pick. His first contract included a $7.1M signing bonus.

Goodson and Fant both were true juniors when they declared for the draft.

“Everybody's got to make a decision about how they want to handle their future, their course of action, and ultimately, you want guys on the bus and on the sideline that are fully invested in it. What we do is so hard and so competitive that if you're not fully into it, it's not good for anybody,” Ferentz said of Fant at the time.

“I certainly respect Noah's decision. I think it's something he and his family felt was best for him and his interests.”

Goodson's exit likely means redshirt freshman Gavin Williams will move into the starting role with senior Ivory Kelly-Martin and redshirt freshman Leshon Williams behind him. Williams became the backup when Kelly-Martin suffered an injury against Wisconsin on Oct. 30.

Williams (6-0, 211) 39 times for 167 yards (4.3 yards per carry) during the last five games. He led the team in rushing with 56 yards against Michigan in last Saturday's Big Ten Championship game.

Goodson's mother, Felicia Goodson, shared her feelings on social media after her son's announcement.