Tyler Linderbaum Headed to NFL

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The news Iowa Football fans knew was coming arrived Friday morning. Tyler Linderbaum announced he was entering the NFL Draft.

Linderbaum was thought to be the last current Hawkeye to announce his future intentions in regards to the NFL. He joined Dane Belton and Tyler Goodson in departing, while Riley Moss, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Charlie Jones indicated they would be back at Iowa in 2022.

After his true freshman season playing center, Linderbaum switched to center, where he became the best in the country at the position. This past fall, he was the Big Ten's Offensive Lineman of the Year, earned consensus All-American honors and won the Rimington Award as the country's top center.

Linderbaum was named first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and The Athletic after his sophomore season in '20. The Solon (IA) High product was a first-team All-Big Ten as well.

Iowa has big shoes to fill in the middle of its offensive line with Linderbaum's exit. A plan likely have been discussed with the likelihood the star center was moving on.

Matt Fagan, a senior-to-be in '22, spent most of the season listed as the backup on the depth chart. Mike Myslinski, Justin Britt, Cody Ince, Tyler Elsbury and Josh Volk could receive looks in the middle.