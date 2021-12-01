Tyler Linderbaum B1G O-Lineman of Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum has been named the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. The announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.

Linderbaum becomes the ninth Hawkeye, and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019, to win Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The Solon, Iowa, native has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 26-7 record during that span. The Hawkeyes won their final six games in 2020 and began the 2021 season with six straight wins. He was tabbed a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News. He was named preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists. He is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.

Five University of Iowa football offensive student-athletes earned All-Big Ten honors.

Linderbaum earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition by the coaches and the media.

Junior offensive lineman Kyler Schott was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and a third team selection by the media. Junior tight end Sam LaPorta was a third-team all-conference selection by the coaches and an honorable mention selection by the media. Junior running back Tyler Goodson was a third-team honoree by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.

Rounding out Iowa’s All-Big Ten honors on the offensive side of the ball was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Mason Richman, who received honorable mention recognition from both the coaches and the media.

Schott has made 17 career starts and played in 24 games. He has started the last eight games at left guard.

LaPorta has made 17 career starts, while appearing in 32 games. He leads the Hawkeyes in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (486). He had a career-high seven receptions in Iowa’s victory over Kent State on Sept. 18. He had a career-high 83 receiving yards in Iowa’s season-opening win over Indiana on Sept. 4.

Goodson has made 23 career starts and appeared in 33 games. He leads Iowa in rushing yards (1,101) and total touchdowns (7). He is the first Hawkeye to go over 1,000 yards in a single season since Akrum Wadley in 2017. He had a career-high 156 rushing yards in Iowa’s victory over Nebraska on Nov. 26. Goodson has been Iowa’s leading rushing in 15 straight games.

Richman has started 10 games for the Hawkeyes and has appeared in 12 games. He was one of eight true freshmen to see action in 2020, seeing action in three games before redshirting.

No. 15 Iowa faces No. 2 Michigan on Saturday at the Big Ten Conference Football Championship Game in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:17 p.m. (CT). The game is televised on FOX.

