UI Announces Ferentz, Budmayr Suspensions
IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Thursday that he and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr will not coach the Iowa vs. Illinois State game on Aug. 31 to address NCAA recruiting violations that occurred in late 2022. The issue involved communications with a player and his family prior to him entering the transfer portal.
Following a thorough review and discussion with NCAA officials, Coach Ferentz and Athletic Director Beth Goetz recommended a self-imposed one-game suspension and loss of one week of off-campus recruiting to begin addressing the matter.
“I frequently tell our players to abide by the rules, and in this instance, I did not.” said Ferentz. “In 26 years as a head coach at Iowa -- and more than four decades as a coach -- this is my first potential Level II NCAA infraction. I made a mistake and would like to apologize to our players, University leadership, and our Hawkeye football fans. I know Coach Budmayr echoes those sentiments.”
Under the NCAA process a program can self-impose penalties or wait until formal allegations are issued. The University has chosen to self-impose these penalties.
“Coach Ferentz and I made the decision to self-impose the penalties, allowing the program to move forward without distraction,” said Beth Goetz, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “I appreciate the accountability demonstrated and we will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA through this process. I have confidence in Coach Ferentz and his leadership, and we look forward to turning our focus to the opening game and exciting season that lies ahead.”
Until the University of Iowa receives formal notification from the NCAA that this matter has been closed, University officials will not be able to comment further.
Coaches Ferentz and Budmayr will participate in all team activities in the days leading up to the game but will step away from all duties for 24 hours beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 31. Both coaches will return to normal duties on Sept. 1 at 12:01 a.m. Assistant Head Coach Seth Wallace will serve as the acting Head Coach for the game.