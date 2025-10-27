Entire Iowa Team Gets Shout Out From Kirk Ferentz
The Iowa Hawkeyes, now 6-2 (4-1) are in a nationally revered position to not only enter consideration for ranking in the AP Top 25, but, given a few more crucial conference wins, the opportunity to compete on the highest level in the B1G.
Iowa's last outing - at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers - looked like their most important test of the year yet, at least going in. Having been a part of a five-way tie for fourth place in the conference with the Golden Gophers, the Hawkeyes faced down the traditional sort of "big game" matchup in which wins always seem to evade the program.
Proof Between the Pylons
The Hawkeyes won 41-3, scoring three defensive touchdowns and not allowing Minnesota to so much as score one of their own on either side of the ball. While that point total wasn't Iowa's highest of the season thus far, the conference context of this specific game made the feat perhaps their most impressive in the 2025 campaign thus far.
Now, that aforementioned five-way tie has dwindled to a basic split between two teams; Iowa's last remaining obstacle from sole-occupation of the fourth spot in the B1G is the Michigan Wolverines. With the team right above them, the Oregon Ducks, set to play in Iowa City after the bye week, the Hawkeyes certainly have a more favorable opportunity of the two to ascend the rankings as the season turns the corner.
All About Attitude
After the Minnesota win, HC Ferentz credited the team's success to their own desire to work hard and improve, saying, "I think our team is really growing, they've improved."
"Their work ethic and attitude has just been outstanding," the longtime lead-man continued. "It's good to see them get rewarded with their performances out on the field. Not only today, but in the last three weeks."
After their worrying 3-2 start, the Hawkeyes' subsequent winning streak speaks to exactly the sort of steely mindset that Ferentz commended in his press conference following their victory. Both the Hawkeyes' offense and defense seem to be clicking into proper place just in time for the team to make a serious splash.
Though the upcoming bout with Oregon will truly be the team's greatest decider up to now, drawing the line between a roster with the ability to compete on a national level and one bound for the same sort of middling, late-season finish that has outlined the program (for the most part) in recent years.
