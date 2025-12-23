WR Should Be Iowa's Top Transfer Portal Priority

Iowa Hawkeyes fans were thrilled to hear head coach Kirk Ferentz say the team is going to be extremely active in the transfer portal. They were aggressive last year when they went out and got quarterback Mark Gronowski, so why not pick up where they left off.

Returning for what feels like his 100th season, Ferentz has done such a tremendous job with this team. He's able to recruit the top players in the state, but he's also adapting and has done a stellar job in the portal.

Now, the team acknowledges one of their biggest needs is at the wide receiver position. They have a couple quarterbacks that should have no issue slinging the ball around, but they need reliable targets to throw to.

Three Of Iowa's Top Four WRs Were Seniors

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Sam Phillips (2) reacts during a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With one last chance to make an impression in Tampa, the Hawkeyes WR room is going to become extremely thin. Sure, their leading receiver was tight end DJ Vonnahme who was just a freshman, but he led the team with only 288 receiving yards.

The Hawkeyes are extremely thrilled to get Vonnahme back as they continue to build stars at TEU, but that doesn't excuse their lack of talent at the wide receiver position. Sam Phillips, Jacob Gill, and Kaden Wetjen are all on their way out. At the end of the day, Wetjen wasn't even much of a receiving threat, he was more of a special teams guy.

In total, Iowa had just five players with more than 100 receiving yards. That lies on the shoulders of Gronowski, who seemingly threw more than he ran, but if Iowa's offense is ever going to evolve, they need some receivers to add to the mix.

Transfer Portal WR Targets

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) makes a fourth quarter catch defended by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore Reece Vander Zee will be back with his 11 receptions for 186 yards, but that's about all this team has. They'll look to build up some of the underclassmen like sophomore Dayton Howard and freshman KJ Parker, but those two combined for just 10 receptions for 103 yards. Keep in mind, the only other true WR who recorded a catch was junior Alex Eichman. The Wisconsin native had just one reception for two yards.

On3 lists a boatload of receivers who have already entered the portal or are expected to. It's not like Iowa is expected to get Texas's DeAndre Moore Jr. or Auburn's Malcolm Simmons, but they at least have to dip their toes in the water and bring back a few wideouts who have enough experience to make an immediate impact.

