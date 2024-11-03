WATCH: Iowa Snares Huge Interception, Leading To TD
The Iowa Hawkeyes got off to a slow offensive start against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday (surprise, surprise), and it took their defense coming up with a big play to get things going.
Early in the second quarter, Iowa defensive back intercepted a pass thrown by Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, giving the Hawkeyes possession near midfield.
Iowa then embarked on a quick seven-play, 53-yard drive capped by a one-yard touchdown run courtesy of quarterback Brendan Sullivan to take a 7-3 lead.
It was definitely a welcomed sight for a Hawkeyes offense that was scuffling against the Badgers in the early going, as Iowa was unable to get on the board in the first quarter.
Iowa held firm defensively and also benefited from a missed 56-yard field goal by Wisconsin.
The Hawkeyes were able to drop 40 points on Northwestern last weekend, so the hope is that the offense will continue to flourish with Sullivan now under center in place of Cade McNamara.
The problem is that Iowa does not exactly have a ton of offensive talent, meaning that it will have to rely on its defense to do a whole lot of the work.
This has been the case for the Hawkeyes for quite some time now, so it's definitely not shock that it continued in the first half versus the Badgers on Saturday night.
Of course, Iowa will likely be able to count on running back Kaleb Johnson to break off a few big plays so long as the Hawkeyes' defense keeps things close.