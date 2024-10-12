WATCH: Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Caps Off Masterful Touchdown Drive
The Iowa Hawkeyes put together arguably their best drive of the season in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies on Saturday, putting together a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped off by this Kaleb Johnson touchdown.
It was only a six-yard score by Johnson, so the touchdown itself wasn't too flashy. However, Iowa's drive was terrific and even involved some innovation and nuance.
Take this misdirection play, for example.
The end of the possession resulted in Johnson's 11th rushing touchdown of the season as he continues his brilliant campaign.
The superstar running back entered the Washington matchup with 771 rushing yards on the year, which ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten. Johnson also went into the contest averaging an incredible 7.9 yards per carry.
Offense is certainly not Iowa's calling card, so the fact that the Hawkeyes were able to establish such an impressive-looking drive against a really solid Huskies team is a great sign moving forward.
Iowa is coming off of a brutal 35-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, which dropped the Hawkeyes to 3-2 on the season.
A lot was on the line for Iowa heading into its Week 7 clash with Washington, as many Hawkeyes fans are calling for head coach Kirk Ferentz to lose his job amid the team's 3-2 start.
While Iowa almost certainly won't be firing Ferentz, the frustration of the Iowa fan base is palpable. The Hawkeyes really need a win versus the Huskies, and thus far, they have gotten off to a nice start.