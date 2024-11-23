WATCH: Iowa RB Explodes For Surprising Touchdown
An Iowa Hawkeyes running back has just scored an explosive touchdown, but shockingly, it wasn't Kaleb Johnson.
This time, it was Kamari Moulton, who made a great cut and then showed some incredible burst, speeding 68 yards downfield for the score to give Iowa a 26-13 over the Maryland Terrapins.
That must have felt great for Moulton considering he fumbled inside the red zone in the first quarter, costing the Hawkeyes a chance at some huge points.
It was expected that Moulton would have a significant role in Iowa's backfield heading into the season, but Johnson's breakout campaign has relegated Moulton to near obscurity.
He entered Saturday's action having carried the ball 55 times for 267 yards and a touchdown, good for 4.9 yards per attempt.
Moulton has battled with Jaziun Patterson for playing time as Iowa's secondary back this season.
The Hawkeyes took a 13-0 lead into halftime against Maryland and struck first in the third quarter with a field goal to take a 16-0 edge.
However, the Terrapins scored a couple of big touchdowns to close to within 19-13 (Iowa had kicked another field goal) before Moulton created some separation again with his massive score.
The Hawkeyes went into the game against the Terps with a record of 6-4 and were coming off of a brutal loss to the UCLA Bruins in their last contes on Nov. 9.
Maryland is just 4-6 and is clearly inferior to Iowa, so the Hawkeyes should have no problem taking care of business by closing out the fourth quarter.