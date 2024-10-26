WATCH: Iowa Scores Electrifying Punt Return TD vs Northwestern
The Iowa Hawkeyes have finally broken things open against the Northwestern Wildcats.
After trailing 7-5 before finally scoring a touchdown to go up 12-7 heading into halftime, Iowa has scored a couple of times in the third quarter, highlighted by an electrifying 85-yard punt return touchdown from wide receiver Kaden Wetjen.
Wetjen did a phenomenal job of turning on the jets and avoiding a couple of Northwestern defenders on his way to a touchdown. He also amazingly remained inbounds in spite of having to streak down the sideline toward the end of the play.
You also have to credit the Hawkeyes' blockers for opening up the big hole for him.
Wetjen is one of the best returners in the country and went into Saturday's action leading the Big Ten in both kick return and punt return yardage.
Obviously, he put the icing on the cake against the Wildcats.
Wetjen has not made much of an impact in the aerial attack this season, having logged just one catch for 33 yards heading into Week 9 (he has also carried the ball three times for 26 yards), but he has more than made up for it with his incredible presence on special teams.
The senior transferred from Iowa Western Community College in 2023 and specialized as a return in his inaugural campaign with the Hawkeyes, totaling 335 kick return yards and 63 punt return yards last season. He added 20 yards on four rushing attempts.
Iowa seems to be energized following the benching of Cade McNamara, so we will see if it continues.