WATCH: Iowa Scores Huge TD After Another QB Change
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made yet another quarterback change.
Two weeks ago, Iowa benched Cade McNamara midway through Iowa's matchup with Northwestern in favor of Brendan Sullivan.
Then, on Friday night against the UCLA Bruins, the Hawkeyes decided to sit Sullivan and roll with Jackson Stratton under center.
Well, Stratton went 3-for-4 with 28 yards on his first drive, with running back Kamari Moulton capping off the possession with a game-tying touchdown.
It has been an absolutely nightmarish offensive night for Iowa overall.
Sullivan went 6-for-9 with 157 yards and a couple of interceptions before being benched. Not even Kaleb Johnson has been efficient, carrying the ball 18 times for just 49 yards at the time of this writing.
The fact that the Hawkeyes still can't seem to find an answer at quarterback is incredibly concerning.
McNamara has been a massive disappointment for the team since transferring over from Michigan in December 2022. He threw for under 100 yards in four of his eight starts this season, and while Sullivan showed some promise with his legs, his arm wasn't much better, if at all.
Can Stratton actually be the solution for Iowa under center?
The Hawkeyes' defense has been doing all that it can against UCLA, having turned the Bruins over three times in the first half.
Iowa has also been holding UCLA's offense in check throughout the second half.
But can the Hawkeyes actually close the deal and pick up their third straight win? We'll see if Stratton can deliver an improbable victory.