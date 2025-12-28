Why Iowa Should Score Triple Digits vs. UMass Lowell

One of the main critiques of the Iowa Hawkeyes' season has been their lack of quality wins. Earlier in the year, they took down the likes of Xavier and Ole Miss, but since they've played teams like Western Michigan and Bucknell.

This is something first-year head coach Ben McCollum acknowledged as he eyes making Iowa a basketball school. He's going to look to ramp up the schedule in the years to come, but it's crazy to think he already got this team into the AP Top 25.

With B1G play beginning on Jan. 3, Iowa has one more non-conference game to get through.

Their opponent is UMass Lowell, a team that sits at just 5-9. They're a whopping 1-8 on the road while Iowa is 8-0 at home to start the year.

Iowa's Offense Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Dec 20, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against the Bucknell Bison during the first half at Casey’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While the losses to No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Iowa State still sting, Iowa rebounded quite well with its wins over the Broncos and Bison. Iowa scored 90+ in both of those games, dropping 91 and 94, respectively.

UMass Lowell is far from a great team, something that comes as no surprise, given their record. The River Hawks are 3-3 in their last six after starting the year 1-6.

Consistency is not their strong suit, nor is their defense. The River Hawks allowed 110 points to No. 4 UConn on Nov. 7 before allowing 109 to Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

Since those games, they haven't allowed more than 88 points. That said, they've still allowed 70+ in six of nine games. While they were able to drop 122 against a team like Fisher College, that's a nothing program that doesn't even have a profile on ESPN.

UMass Lowell Has No Notable Wins

Dec 20, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts with fans after the game against the Bucknell Bison at Casey’s Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa would be taking a thousand steps back if it managed to fall to these River Hawks. Three of their wins this year come against teams that aren't even recognized by ESPN. Other than Fisher, they beat Rivier, 107-55, and Emerson, 90-67.

While it looks like UMass Lowell is capable of dropping triple digits, they'll be in for a rude awakening against this Iowa squad. The River Hawks' other two wins come against 3-10 Stonehill and 5-8 Sacred Heart.

AP voters put Iowa in the Top 25 for a reason, now it's time for them to go out there and prove they deserve it. ESPN Analytics gives UMass Lowell a miniscule 1.3% chance to win, so Iowa better take care of business and shouldn't trail a second in this game.

