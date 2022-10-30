Skip to main content
Watch: Iowa Players Northwestern Postgame

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs after a catch during a game against Northwestern on Oct. 29, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Watch: Iowa Players Northwestern Postgame

Hawkeyes Talk After Saturday's 33-13 Win at Kinnick Stadium
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Kaleb Johnson
Football

Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Have Fun in Rout

By John Bohnenkamp
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Northwestern

By Iowa Sports Information
Deontae Craig
Football

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Northwestern Football

By Rob Howe
Spencer Petras
Podcast

Instant Reaction Podcast - Iowa Beats Northwestern

By Andrew Downs
Anterio Thompson
Football

Anterio Thompson Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe
Diante Vines
Football

Hawkeyes, Diante Vines Hoping He Can Help

By John Bohnenkamp
Jeff Horner
Basketball

Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa

By Rick Brown
Sports Betting
Football

Odds & Trends: Iowa-Northwestern

By Rob Howe