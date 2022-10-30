Watch: Iowa Players Northwestern Postgame

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) runs after a catch during a game against Northwestern on Oct. 29, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Watch: Iowa Players Northwestern PostgameHawkeyes Talk After Saturday's 33-13 Win at Kinnick StadiumAuthor:Rob HowePublish date:Oct 29, 2022 10:17 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreBohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Have Fun in RoutOct 29, 2022 9:02 PM EDTTranscript: Kirk Ferentz NorthwesternOct 29, 2022 8:48 PM EDTPhoto Gallery: Iowa-Northwestern FootballOct 29, 2022 8:31 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes