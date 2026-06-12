Where Iowa Football Turns After Missing On Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt

Getting denied by the girl you wanted to take to prom always stings. You put in the legwork, buy the flowers, iron the shirt, and rehearse the line, only to have her tell you she's going with the starting quarterback.



College football recruiting can be a similar sting in a way. Teams pour so many hours into building future rosters that some losses sting a little bit more than others.



For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they were the poor kid left standing with the flower bouquet today after four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt committed to Missouri, despite a recent visit to Iowa City.

Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt commits to the Missouri Tigers

The Hawkeyes hung in the recruiting fight for Lawrence Britt until the very end alongside Missouri, Arkansas, and Florida. The lone Big Ten team among a trio of SEC teams, Britt had an interest in the prospect of being Iowa's big-time wide receiver signing.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 WR chose the Tigers over Florida, Arkansas, and Iowa



“MIZ I’M HOME🐯” https://t.co/Nbn1cgICe8 pic.twitter.com/5yozmmIzfE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2026





Unfortunately, things were not meant to be, as Britt chose the Missouri Tigers.



A product of Lausanne Collegiate School and a native of Memphis, Tennessee, Britt was a four-star prospect in the class of 2027, viewed as the No. 13 prospect from Tennessee and the No. 272 overall prospect, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Where does Iowa turns recruiting its focus now?

The Hawkeyes did not have all of their wide receiver recruiting eggs in one basket, fortunately. Despite missing on Britt, Iowa has another wide receiver in the class of 2027 they are after.



Iowa is in the mix for Bennett Konkey, a wide receiver out of Geneva High School in Geneva, Illinois. Konkey recently saw his status move from a three-star to a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.

Konkey is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver ranked as the No. 12 prospect out of Illinois, the No. 35 overall wide receiver, and the No. 238 overall player in the class of 2027.



Bennett Konkey is holding a Midwestern laundry list of offers that includes Iowa, Northwestern, Iowa State, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Two ACC teams, Duke and Syracuse, have also offered Konkey.

How Bennett Konkey fits with Iowa

In his film, Bennett Konkey shows a clear ability to take the top off of a defense. Think of Charlie Jones during his time at Iowa on deep post routes, hitting the home run.



A bit long and lanky, Konkey looks like a younger Reece Vander Zee at times on film. His route running may need to be refined at Iowa, but his high school competition didn't demand that, as his raw athleticism won.



Utilized in a fair amount of quick hitters and screens, Konkey has a clear comfort level with the ball in his hands for serious yards after the catch.