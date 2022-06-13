Will Heldt Recaps Iowa Football Official

It's down to a pair of Big Ten West Division occupants for Will Heldt's services. The Class of 2023 Carmel (IN) High defensive end is focusing on Iowa and Purdue as a decision nears.

Heldt (6-6, 240) officially visited the Boilermakers last weekend. He did the same with the Hawkeyes this weekend.

"As of right now, I think that Purdue and Iowa will be the two schools I will focus on," he told HN. "From here, I feel I’ll be making a decision in the upcoming weeks."

The Hawkeyes played host to Heldt for a game last November. He returned to campus in March and picked up his offer shortly thereafter. The official visit added to the Iowa experience.

"I feel that I have a better understanding of Iowa and feel great about the opportunity," he said. "Just generally I was looking to get a more in-depth look at their program and to get the chance to meet their players, which I was able to do."

After three campus visits, Heldt feels comfortable with why Iowa is among his final two.

"The program's track record and coaching stability definitely stand out," he said.

Now it's time for Heldt and his family to compare Purdue and Iowa, and see which one fits him best.

"The keys in my decision are going to be that I’m looking for a place that I’ve built great relationships and feels like a home as well as a place that can develop me to fulfill my potential," he said.

Heldt is leaning towards a Business major in college.

As a junior, Heldt totaled 108 tackles (11 for loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and two pass breakups.

You can watch Heldt's junior highlights HERE.