The Big Board: Wirfs In Top 10, Epenesa In First Round

Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is still a high first-round pick, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa is in the first round, of the latest NFL mock drafts.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has Wirfs going to Arizona with the No. 8 pick, and Epenesa going 23rd to the New England Patriots.

Hanson said of Wirfs:

"The Cardinals re-signed left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year deal earlier this offseason. While the team has also re-signed right tackle Marcus Gilbert, the 32-year-old missed all of 2019 (ACL) and both he and Justin Murray will be free agents after this season. The first true freshman to start at tackle during the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, Wirfs possesses freakish athleticism for his size and would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle for the Cardinals, who surrendered 50 sacks last season."

On Epenesa:

"While not a speed rusher, Epenesa could remind Bill Belichick of one of his former players (Trey Flowers). The former Hawkeye wins with a blend of power, length, technique and heavy hands and has the versatility to rush from the inside as well. While he started 2019 slowly, Epenesa closed the season strong with eight sacks and four forced fumbles over his final five games."

NFL.com's Charles Davis has Wirfs going at No. 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis says of the pick:

"Some may see the Jags taking a receiver here, but Wirfs' ability to play tackle or even kick inside to guard would really strengthen this offense. Could the Jags surprise a bit and go QB here?"

Davis doesn't have Epenesa going in the first round.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter has Wirfs going to the New York Giants with the No. 5 pick, but has Epenesa going in the second round to the Denver Broncos with the 46th pick overall.

Reuter did a 4-round mock draft, and has former Iowa safety Geno Stone going to Tampa Bay in the fourth round with the 117th pick overall, cornerback Michael Ojemudia with the next pick to Denver, and quarterback Nate Stanley to Tampa Bay with the 139th overall pick.