Wirfs Headed To Tampa Bay

Former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 13th pick of the first round in Thursday's NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

It took a little longer than expected, but Tristan Wirfs found an NFL home.

And he'll be protecting Tom Brady.

The former Iowa offensive tackle went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 13 pick of the first round in Thursday's opening night of the NFL Draft.

Wirfs is the 10th Hawkeye in the Kirk Ferentz era to go in the first round.

Wirfs was predicted by many to be in the top 10, but he turned out to be the fourth tackle selected.

Georgia's Andrew Thomas was the first tackle taken, going to the New York Giants at No. 4 in a spot where so many mock drafts had Wirfs going.

The next team that was expected to be interested in a tackle was the Arizona Cardinals at No. 8, but they went with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Cleveland, at No. 10, was predicted to be another Wirfs spot, but the Browns selected Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

The New York Jets, at No. 11, also took a tackle, but it was Louisville's Mekhi Becton.

The Las Vegas Raiders went with wide receiver Henry Ruggs of Alabama with the 12th pick. San Francisco had the next pick, but Tampa Bay, looking for offensive line help to protect their new acquisition in Brady,  traded up to select Wirfs.

Wirfs was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year and was a first-team All-American last season by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Foundation, and Phil Steele.

Wirfs moved into the starting lineup at Iowa as a true freshman at right tackle, a position he held for the rest of his college career other than the three games last season when he moved over to left tackle because of the injury to Alaric Jackson.

No position group under Ferentz has had more draft picks than offensive line — Wirfs was the 18th selected.

Comments

Football

