October 3, 2021
5-Star Southeast Polk Safety Boils It Down to Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame
Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

The top senior prospect in the state and one of the best in the nation announced his Top 3 schools on Saturday. Iowa, Ohio State and Notre Dame made the cut for 5-star Pleasant Hill (IA) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa. 

Most of the country's top programs offered scholarships to Nwankpa. He trimmed his list to Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, Clemson and Arizona State back on May 1.

Nwankpa (6-3, 205) visited Iowa unofficially in June and again for the season opener against Indiana on Sept. 4. He scheduled a return trip for this coming Saturday's showdown between the No. 5 Hawkeyes and fourth-ranked Penn State at Kinnick Stadium. 

A foot injury has slowed Nwankpa this season. After a season-opening win against West Des Moines Dowling Catholic that saw him catch five passes for 86 yards and two scores to go with six tackles and an interception on defense, he missed three full games. He returned last week in a limited role. 

Rivals ranks Nwankpa as a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 safety in the country for the 2022 Class and the No. 14 player overall nationally regardless of position. 

Xavier Nwankpa Has Hawkyes in Top 3

