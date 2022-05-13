Zach Lutmer Commits to Iowa Football

Iowa Football jumped in with a scholarship offer for Rock Rapids (IA) Central Lyon defensive back Zach Lutmer earlier this week. He took them up on it Friday.

Lutmer (6-1, 195) announced his Hawkeye commitment on social media. He became the eighth known verbal pledge in Iowa's 2023 recruiting class.

"Zach is a tremendous kid that comes from a great family," Central Lyon coach Curtis Eben told HN. "Zach lives for competition on and off the field. Zach has a moxie about him that shows in his leadership that drives others around him to be their best."



Lutmer also reported scholarship offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State. Iowa State and others showed him interest.

Class 2A Central Lyon utilized Lutmer on both sides of the ball last fall. As a dual-threat quarterback, he accumulated a combined 2,262 yards passing and rushing with 30 touchdowns. He registered 46.5 tackles (36.0 solo, 3.0 for loss) and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. He returned seven punts with a 21.6 yard average.

A well-rounded athlete, Lutmer led the Lions basketball team in scoring (19.7 PPG) and assists (5.9 APG) to go along with 5.4 rebounds a contest. He's also posted his school's fastest times in the 100 (11.05 seconds) and 200 (22.63) meters this spring on the track. He paced the baseball team with a 1.24 OPS last summer.

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago