Skip to main content
Zach Ortwerth Commits to Hawkeyes

Zach Ortwerth Commits to Hawkeyes

St. Louis Tight End Pledges to Iowa Football

'23 St. Louis University High tight end Zach Ortwerth

St. Louis Tight End Pledges to Iowa Football

Zach Ortwerth provided some fireworks during Monday's July 4th holiday celebration when he announced his verbal commitment to Iowa Football. The 2023 St. Louis (MO) University High tight end made it clear why. 

"Committed #TEU," was all he Tweeted. 

The Hawkeyes have a storied history with players at his position. Iowa often is referred to as Tight End U. 

Ortwerth (6-5, 220) officially visited the Hawkeyes during the final weekend of June. He also officially visited Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pittsburgh last month. 

Rivals ranks Ortwerth as a three-star prospect. The service sees him as the No. 22 overall player in Missouri for '23. 

According to Max Preps, Zach Ortwerth caught 20 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns, while being credited with eight pancake blocks last fall. On defense, he racked up 72 tackles (16 for loss) and a pair of sacks to go with four passes defended. 

You can view Ortwerth's junior highlights HERE

Ortwerth became the Hawkeyes 14th known verbal commitment in the '23 Class. He was the first tight end in the group. 

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA)

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North

Kenrick Raphael, RB, Florida

Cannon Leonard, OL, Illinois

Trevor Lauck, OL, Indiana

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Pleasant Hill (IA) 

Zach Ortwerth, TE, St. Louis 

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Basketball Herky
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Matching Up with Seton Hall

By Iowa Sports InformationJul 1, 2022
137A1920
Football

Iowa Football Lands Kadyn Proctor

By Rob HoweJun 30, 2022
Basketball Herky
Basketball

Hawkeyes Hoping to Build on Recent Success

By Rick BrownJun 30, 2022
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Patrick McCaffery Focused on Consistency

By John BohnenkampJun 29, 2022
Kinnick Stadium
Football

Iowa Football Updates Future Schedules

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 29, 2022
Riley Moss
Football

Riley Moss Earns Pre-Season Camp All-American Honors

By Iowa Sports InformationJun 29, 2022
Travis Perry
Basketball

4-Star PG Travis Perry Discusses Iowa Basketball Offer

By Rob HoweJun 28, 2022
Filip Rebraca
Basketball

Filip Rebraca Preparing for Round 2 of B1G

By John BohnenkampJun 27, 2022