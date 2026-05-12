Iowa Lands Legendary Coach Tom Moore as Senior Consultant

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be adding longtime NFL offensive coordinator Tom Moore to their football staff.



Moore will be joining as a senior consultant to the head coach and offensive advisor under head coach Kirk Ferentz.



Moore has been a key figure across the football landscape for over six decades, lettering himself with the Hawkeyes in 1959 and 1960 as a dual-threat quarterback and placekicker while earning a bachelor’s degree in history.



Iowa went 13-5 record in those two seasons, including an 8-1 mark in 1960. As a kicker, the former and now-current Hawkeye connected on five field goals and 40 PATs in two seasons of work.

Alongside his resume, Moore is a four-time Super Bowl champion; winning two in Pittsburgh (XIII and XIV), one with Indianapolis (XLI) and another with Tampa Bay (LV), in addition to helping five teams earn conference championships (1978, 1979, 2006, 2009, 2021) — meaning helping the Hawkeyes to a National Championship could simply be next on his list.

Per a release from Iowa's athletic department, Ferentz said Moore being a four-time Super Bowl champion will provide great value to the Hawkeyes' program.

“I have known Tom Moore for over a decade and am thrilled that he has agreed to join our program in an advisory role,” said Ferentz.



“Coach Moore has had a long and very successful career in football. He was a player at Iowa, coached at the collegiate level and spent many years working alongside Hall of Fame coaches in the National Football League. I am grateful that a four-time Super Bowl champion will share his wisdom and perspectives with us — coaches and players.”

Hawkeyes to Be Re-Joined by Tom Moore Following Own Collegiate Career With Iowa

Moore also served as a graduate assistant coach at Iowa in 1961 and 1962.

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Tom Moore on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore rejoins the Hawkeyes following a storied career in the NFL. He joined the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving as receivers coach (1977-82) and offensive coordinator (1983-89).



He later coached with Minnesota (assistant head coach, 1990-93), Detroit (offensive coordinator, 1994-96), New Orleans (running backs, 1997), Indianapolis (offensive coordinator, 1998-2008).



He would go on to also serve as the Colts’ senior offensive coordinator in 2009 and was senior offensive assistant and offensive consultant in 2010.

Moore was more recently an offensive consultant with the New York Jets in 2011 and Tennessee in 2012. He was assistant head coach and offensive consultant with Arizona from 2013-17.



The Iowa alum had been with Tampa Bay the last seven seasons as an offensive consultant (2019-25) — preparing him well for this next career transition with Iowa.



If all of this wasn't enough, Moore was additionally inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.



And now he's bringing all of that wisdom and experience back to Iowa City.