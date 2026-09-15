Should the Iowa Hawkeyes Prefer the SEC or ACC in Bowl Projections?

It's only Week 3, but bowl projections are more than abundant in the college football world. The Iowa Hawkeyes, a mainstay in bowl season, are already a third of the way to bowl eligibility after getting off to a 2-0 start against Northern Illinois and Iowa State.



Looking ahead at the bowl projections is never a bad thing. Let your mind wander. Have a little fun thinking of a fun, unique matchup. Debate traveling to a warm climate. That's the point of college football.

Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projections

After last week saw Iowa's bowl projections scattered across the board, things have certainly tightened up this week, with Iowa being linked to one bowl a few times over.



The good news? It could present Iowa another chance to take care of an SEC team as it did with Vanderbilt last year.

Sports Illustrated: Iowa vs Virginia Tech, Pinstripe Bowl

Maybe it's just me, but this projection gets me excited. This is a great matchup of Kirk Ferentz against a familiar foe in James Franklin, who came to Virginia Tech after coaching Penn State for so long. Sports Illustrated puts two teams with extremely similar DNAs playing football in a baseball stadium. What's not to love?

CBS Sports: Iowa vs Oklahoma, Music City Bowl

This one from CBS Sports becomes fascinating as it could see opt-outs come into play. Would Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer play in this game? On one hand, if he could play well against Iowa, it could help his draft stock. Would the risk be worth the reward?

College Football News: Iowa vs Ole Miss, Music City Bowl

Trinidad Chambliss running around while Iowa's defense works to contain him in Nashville would be incredible television. The matchup would be fantastic to watch between Ole Miss' speed and Iowa's physicality. College Football news leans into the fun with this one and sets up another shot for Iowa to pick up an SEC win.

ESPN: Iowa vs South Carolina, Music City Bowl OR Iowa vs Louisville, Pinstripe Bowl

ESPN is torn on the Hawkeyes. The projections fall in line with the Pinstripe Bowl or the Music City Bowl, but the opponents feel rather similar. Louisville and South Carolina are led by strong quarterback play, which is a treat to watch any time Iowa's defense is involved.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

I still think Iowa has a higher ceiling than the Music City Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl. The Music City Bowl is likely the result of an 8-4 regular season, while going to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl feels like Iowa went 7-5. Avoiding a misstep versus Iowa State has the stage set for a 9-3 record for the Hawkeyes.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Oklahoma, Citrus Bowl

Based on how the Big Ten could shake out, the ReliaQuest Bowl could be a natural fit for a 9-3 Iowa team, but the Hawkeyes were just in Tampa last year.



I think if it comes down to it, the Citrus and ReliaQuest Bowls could be viewed as interchangeable this year if needed to trade Big Ten teams like Iowa to avoid repeat destinations.