What Stands Out About Iowa Football's New Bowl Projections

Is it too early to look ahead at bowl projections? Personally, I don't think it's ever too early to get into that world.



Remember, I am one of the biggest pro-bowl game guys out there. They are a fun quirk of college football that shouldn't fall by the wayside for playoff greed or transfer portal shuffling.



That's why we are looking ahead at the Iowa Hawkeyes' newest bowl projections and discussing what they tell us about this team.

Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projections

As is the case this time of the year, the bowl projections are all over the place and as much of a guessing game as they are drawing out of a hat.



Nonetheless, Iowa is already seeing a unique draw of Power Four teams in the projections. After Week 1, the projections have pitted Iowa in games against schools from the SEC, ACC, and Big 12.

CBS Sports: Iowa vs. UCF, Cactus Bowl

CBS Sports is taking a more reserved approach to the Hawkeyes after Week 1. They slot Iowa against the UCF Knights in the Cactus Bowl the day after Christmas in Tempe, Arizona.



Can Iowa work its way out of this game? For the sake of fan travel, the day after Christmas, and the location, I think the hope is to avoid this destination.

Sports Illustrated: Iowa vs Louisville, Pinstripe Bowl

In a more intriguing matchup, Sports Illustrated likes the Iowa Hawkeyes to head to New York City to take on the Louisville Cardinals.



First, nothing screams bowl season like playing in a baseball stadium the day after Christmas in a cold climate. Second, this meeting would take disappointing seasons from both squads to end up here.

College Football News: Iowa vs South Carolina, Music City Bowl

In a much more fitting bowl game, College Football News knows who Iowa is. CFN is sending the Hawkeyes to the Music City Bowl to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.



Realistically, looking at Iowa's schedule for the rest of the season, this early prediction is the most likely landing spot of the bunch.

ESPN: Iowa vs South Carolina, Music City Bowl

Like CFN, ESPN is playing the hits with the Hawkeyes. It's a spot Iowa has landed in many times before, and the projection accounts for Iowa having one or two stumbles along the way.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection

I am sitting a little bit higher on the Iowa Hawkeyes. While Week 1 was against a team Iowa should dominate, it came in a sustainable and repeatable way, which is a good sign moving forward.



That showing and some other teams' questionable efforts in Week 1 have me slotting Iowa higher in the pecking order. I am not ready to place Iowa in the College Football Playoff, but a big-time bowl is in play.

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Alabama

I think Iowa could be a nine-win team this year and end up in one of the biggest bowl games outside of the playoff. This pick is as much about Iowa's success as it is about betting on the Big Ten sending at least three other teams to the playoff.



Iowa is on the outside looking in per this projection, but gets a strong consolation prize of a chance to prove itself against an SEC powerhouse on national television.