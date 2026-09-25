Iowa Football Getting Its Leadership From a Former Walk-On

Leadership is a quality that runs deep in the culture of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Every year, a handful of players step up and lead them. Some do so through their play on the field, while some are in the form of rallying the team.



This year is seeing leadership from Luke Gaffney in all of the right ways. Kirk Ferentz discussed Gaffney's growth within the program and offered some incredibly high praise.

Luke Gaffney is rising as Iowa's vocal leader

"For how many years I've been here, 27, I've never anointed anybody to be that person. Nor did I even know it -- I guess I kind of knew what was going on, but I'm not surprised Luke is the guy that ascended.

"I can't say enough good things about him. Luke came here as an undersized walk-on. He's got a heart bigger than a refrigerator, but just hard-working. He has every step of the way worked hard, great attitude. Been on the scout team, all that stuff, and now he's earned his way up into I consider him to be a starter. We're rotating the tackles.

"I can't say enough about him. He's worked his tail off. He's extremely positive. Been a really strong leader for us off the field and in the building," Ferentz said of Luke Gaffney's leadership.

Coming out of high school, Luke Gaffney was a walk-on for the Hawkeyes and unranked in the class of 2022 after coming out of Linn-Mar High School in Marion, Iowa. He enters his fifth year with the Hawkeyes, making a splash and contributing to the defense, giving Iowa great depth on the defensive line.

Luke Gaffney has earned his playing time the hard way

"Not all guys come in with high rankings and recruiting, that type of deal, but end up earning their way to the top, and that's where Luke is at. He's a senior. Very well-respected by everybody. I really appreciate the leadership that he gives us.

"The only reason he's playing is because he is a tough-minded guy and just a hard charger, and it's every day. It's a good example for everybody that you don't have to necessarily be 6'5" and run a 4.46. It would be nice, but you don't have to," Ferentz added when detailing how Gaffney has earned his time.

A member of Iowa's Player Council, Luke Gaffney has appeared in each of the Hawkeyes' first three games in 2026. This comes after earning time in 13 games in 2024 and 11 games last season.



Gaffney has been in on five tackles this season and figures to continue seeing key reps for the Hawkeyes as this season continues.