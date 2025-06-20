Iowa Hawkeyes Land Intriguing In-State Safety
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to recruit the defensive side of the ball well in-state.
On Wednesday, safety Noah Daniel committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. Daniel originally committed to FCS power South Dakota State but after an opportunity with Iowa presented itself, Daniel jumped at the chance.
Daniel spoke with The Hawkeye Report about his latest decision.
"Ever since I was a kid, I grew up watching Iowa football on TV and it's always been a dream of mine to play there," Daniel said.
Daniel received a lot of attention from many premiere programs at the FCS level. He held offers from North Dakota State, South Dakota, Northern Iowa, and Central Michigan.
The Fort Dodge defensive back has elite speed in the secondary. In the spring, Daniel ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to qualify for states in track. On the football field, this speed came into play. He totaled 56.5 tackles and was used as a kick returner, scoring three touchdowns.
Daniel is the second in-state recruit to commit to Iowa as a preferred walk-on this week. Wide receiver Isaiah Oliver announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Oliver is the son of former Iowa great Dean Oliver.
Iowa has worked this offseason to improve on the offensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes have been one of the top defensive teams in the nation but the offense has not caught up. Warren Ruggiero joined the offensive staff as an analyst to work with offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Daniel is a defensive back that hopes to turn into the next consistent contributor for an elite defense.
"It feels really good," Daniel said. "I'm really happy with my decision and ready to prove myself."