Iowa Fans React to ReliaQuest Bowl Announcement

The Iowa Hawkeyes will prepare to face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31, and fans are sharing a mixed reaction to the news.

Vanderbilt fans on social media are particularly frustrated by the news, seeing the game as beneath them, but Iowa fans are thrilled to take on — and take down — a ranked team. One Iowa fan was happy just to make fun of Vanderbilt for being in this situation at all.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHA @VandyFootball 😂💀🫵🏻"

"Vanderbilt is about to learn Mark Gronowski," another fan wrote, hyping up their senior quarterback.

Another fan shared a solemn warning for Vanderbilt fans.

"Vandy is a great team. Good opportunity for Iowa. I don't think their fans know what they're getting into playing us tho lol"

Vandy is a great team. Good opportunity for Iowa. I don't think their fans know what they're getting into playing us tho lol pic.twitter.com/6BCSVmE6td — curmudgeon (@ROLLINRAIDER) December 8, 2025

And of course, a Vandy fan shared a less solemn warning for Iowa fans.

"Iowa you are so screwed HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

Pessimism

"This is the first time I think I’ve ever said this out loud: I’m scared to play Vandy", One fan wrote. Iowa is 8-4 overall (6-3 in conference play), and Vanderbilt is 10-2 overall (6-2 in conference play). Some Vanderbilt fans are overjoyed with the season they've had, and they feel that the Iowa matchup is insulting.

"What a letdown after a great season," one fan wrote.

"Vandy was robbed and they deserve better than a second-rate bowl game against an unranked opponent," another wrote.

"Wow! If you're Vanderbilt, how embarrassing going 10-2 and going to a decent bowl game that's like when Indiana got shafted for a new year, six bowl in 2020 and went to the outback Bowl," another onlooker wrote.

"Hardly anyone outside of Nashville and whatever city Iowa plays in cares," another wrote, clearly not fond of anyone involved. Another who didn't seem to have an allegiance to either team shared a sad trombone number with the caption, "Greatest season in Vandy history ends in the Reliaquest Bowl."

Greatest season in Vandy history ends in the Reliaquest Bowl https://t.co/DIUfWDO4l8 pic.twitter.com/FQeh7zIkDq — Vols Over All Y’all (@VolsAF) December 6, 2025

Fans of Iowa, the underdog, shared hope, but Vandy fans were not kind in response.

"Iowa needs to kick the s--- out of vandy," one shared. In the comments, they got some more pessimistic predictions: "😂😂 Vandy would drop 40 on them. 42-17", "It wouldn’t even be competitive. Iowa will get smoked" and "Iowa doesn’t belong on the same field with Vandy. That’ll be an a-- kicking from the word Go."

The matchup will kick off at 11 am EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

