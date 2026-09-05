Iowa Football Keys to Victory vs Northern Illinois: The Recipe Is Simple, But Not Easy

Enough of the anticipation. Week 1 is upon us, and that means that the Iowa Hawkeyes are back in action inside Kinnick Stadium.



Staring back at Iowa from the opposing sideline is the Northern Illinois Huskies, a team that moved from the MAC to the Mountain West this offseason and is looking to start a new era with a massive upset.



While things are tilted Iowa's way in this game, winning isn't a given, especially with the question marks looming around Iowa's offense and defense. Winning this game will take a classic Iowa performance that shouldn't be overthought.

Run The Ball. A Lot.

Iowa running back Nathan McNeil (5) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa is bigger. Iowa is stronger. Iowa has a top-tier offensive line. Iowa has a loaded running back room that has four starting-quality backs in it. Don't overthink this one.



The good thing for Iowa: Tim Lester doesn't overthink. He will stick with the ground game as long as he has to, and rarely gets impatient if things are working.

It may take a quarter, or even the first half, to get things going, but the heat and humidity, plus Week 1 conditioning, are going to come into play. Iowa is built on the run, and that is how this offense retains possession, moves the ball, and scores.



Last year against Albany, Iowa ran the ball 53 times. Against UMass, Iowa ran the ball 40 times. There is no reason Iowa shouldn't approach 45 rushing attempts in this matchup with the stable of running backs it has.

Play your game. Win field position.

Iowa punter Boston Everitt (49) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Be patient here. The quarterbacks are young and rather inexperienced. Drives are going to stall out. Don't panic. Play your game. This is where Iowa is more comfortable than most teams.



The Aussie, Boston Everitt, won the starting punting job and is going to get the chance to prove what he can do stateside on Saturday.

Iowa is incredibly coached at downing punts inside the 10-yard line and knowing the rules. Do that a few times in this game and flourish.



If I am the Hawkeyes, I am okay punting and trusting the punt coverage to make the play, keeping Northern Illinois deep in its own territory. Dare the Huskies to put together 85-yard drives against an Iowa defense at home inside a frenzied Kinnick Stadium.

Early down success on defense

Iowa defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather (44) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In my eyes, the only way Northern Illinois sees sustained success on offense is by staying ahead of the chains on first and second down. I have a hard time seeing the Huskies being able to consistently move the chains through the air if Iowa is sitting on the pass.



Iowa's secondary is too long and too fast to get beat multiple times. It might happen once or twice, but forcing Northern Illinois into passing downs with early-down stops is the biggest defensive key here.

This key is the epitome of being simple, but not necessarily easy. Iowa is going to be rotating new faces along the defensive line, who haven't played a ton of downs in their careers.



This unit being gap-sound and owning their responsibilities, so linebackers Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington can meet running backs in the hole, will prove paramount in setting Phil Parker's defense up for success.

Win the turnover battle

Quarterbacks Jeremy Hecklinski, Hank Brown and Drew Stevens stand for a photo as Iowa Football hosts media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is no surprise. It's always an important goal for any team Kirk Ferentz is in charge of, but it's even more pronounced in these early-season matchups. Turnovers give upset-minded opponents short fields and let them linger.



The Hawkeyes are unfortunately built to let teams linger if they turn the ball over, with their lack of proven offensive firepower to pull away despite mistakes.



Turnovers are also a one-way ticket to the bench for Iowa's quarterbacks, Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, who are going to each see action. Avoiding turnovers could be one of the biggest keys to winning the starting job.