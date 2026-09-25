Iowa vs Michigan Prediction: Hawkeyes Prove Something to the Big Ten

At some point, a team reaches a crossroads where it becomes time to prove itself as opposed to playing second fiddle to some of the bigger, more storied national powerhouses.



For the Iowa Hawkeyes, those crossroads, which are really more like an opportunity to prove themselves, have arrived. Iowa has its shot this weekend to prove it can take that next step.



The Hawkeyes' road trip to take on the Michigan Wolverines is the opportunity to let the Big Ten know that they are ready to arrive.

Iowa vs Michigan betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Michigan -5.5 (-110), Iowa +5.5 (-110)

Money Line: Michigan -218, Iowa +180

Total: Over 38.5 (-112), Under 38.5 (-108)



The spread in this one has grown ever so slightly in Michigan's favor, after the opening spread had Michigan hovering around a 4- or 4.5-point favorite. The total points are staying right in the ballpark of a low-scoring defensive affair, with that common thought being held by the masses.



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan, time, TV channel, streaming

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount



This game is Iowa's first real chance to step onto the national stage this year. From the Big House, Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, this game will be on CBS in the mid-afternoon slate for all of the college football world to tune in to.

Riley Donald's Iowa vs Michigan Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 20, Michigan 17



I just don't see a world where this game gets both teams into the 20s. The first part of that equation is because of how good these defenses are. Big plays and sustained drives are going to be hard to come by. The other part is due to the cautious nature both teams will take in this game.

I don't think either team is going to open it up offensively unless they are forced to on long down-and-distance situations or the game situation dictates that. Kyle Whittingham is a lot like Kirk Ferentz in being content playing for field position.

This year, the Hawkeyes have played that type of game great. What I think sets Iowa apart in this game is having just enough firepower in the passing game, with a confident Hank Brown and Tony Diaz connecting on one or two chunk plays to set Iowa up in scoring position.

It's going to be tight. It's going to be low-scoring. It's what most Iowa and Michigan games will look like this year against quality opponents. On this day, the Hawkeyes are able to squeeze just enough juice out of the offense.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.