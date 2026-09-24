Georgia Gaining Ground on Texas in College Football National Championship Kalshi Market

The Dawgs are barking between the hedges and Kalshi’s National Championship market continues to push Georgia up the board, sitting at 12%. Georgia is tied for second at 12%, just behind Texas at 14%.

Georgia came into the season with just a 7% chance to win before spiking to 10% after Week 1 and 12% after Week 2. Georgia has held at a 12% chance through Week 3. A $10 trade on Georgia winning the National Championship profits $68.46.

National Championship winner - Kalshi

Texas 14%

Georgia 12%

Notre Dame 12%

Ohio State 12%

Indiana 11%

Showing dominance

Through three weeks of the season, Georgia has looked like one of the elite contenders. They are 3-0 and have outscored opponents 178-40.

On offense, Georgia leads the SEC at 59.3 points per game and is third in total offensive yards at 539 yards per game, broken up by 285.7 passing yards and 253.3 rushing yards. QB Gunner Stockton already has 583 passing yards and nine touchdowns. RB Nate Frazier has 202 rushing yards and five TDs.

The defense is just as strong, allowing the third-fewest points at 13.3 and just 211.3 yards per game. Georgia leads the SEC against the run at 45.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

There is an argument to make that Georgia’s competition to this point hasn’t been as tough as other teams on the board. Georgia opened the season at home against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky before opening SEC play on the road against a now 1-2 Arkansas team. However, despite the lower-tiered competition, Georgia responded accordingly with blowout wins.

Rest of the season

Looking at the remainder of Georgia’s schedule, there is more than enough opportunity for the Dawgs to show why they are one of the elites in the country. It starts in Week 4 at home against Oklahoma’s top-ranked SEC defense and continues with top-25 matchups against Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri. If the rankings hold, the Alabama and Ole Miss games would be top-10 meetings on the road.

Georgia kicks off Week 4 at home against Oklahoma in the 3:30 p.m. EST window.

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