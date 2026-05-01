Iowa Football Lands Dual-Threat 2027 QB Brayden Santibanez

In the Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa, there have been a handful of consistent strengths (namely the defense and the ground game). But during his 27-year tenure, the quarterback position has never been one of them.

Heading into the 2026 campaign, Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, a pair of gunslingers who are duking it out for the QB1 title, seek to change that narrative. And in the 2027 season, there may be a first-year quarterback looking to do the same.

Three-star 2027 quarterback Brayden Santibanez commits to Iowa

Collierville’s Brayden Santibanez (2) throws a pass during the game between Collierville High School and Arlington High School in Arlington, Tenn., on September 19, 2025. Collierville defeated Arlington 58-0. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, 2027 quarterback Brayden Santibanez, a Tennessee native, picked the Hawkeyes over Maryland, North Carolina and Kansas State, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. Santibanez holds at least 23 offers and is tabbed as the No. 60 quarterback in the country in the class of 2027 (247 Sports Composite Rankings).

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Brayden Santibanez has Committed to Iowa, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 210 QB from Collierville, TN chose the Hawkeyes over Maryland, North Carolina, and Kansas State



“Let’s get it Hawkeye Nation!!!”⁰⁰https://t.co/bcRmqrez3t pic.twitter.com/SWdxfDTcAR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

It didn’t take long for Santibanez to commit to the Hawkeyes, as the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback picked up an offer from Iowa in early April, and ultimately committed before the month’s end.

With Santibanez in the mix, Iowa now has nine 2027 recruits pledged to the program, giving the Hawkeyes the nation’s No. 21 recruiting class (per 247 Sports). Santibanez is the lone quarterback and one of just two skill players in that unit.

Iowa commit Brayden Santibanez's high school career

At Collierville High School, Santibanez helped his squad to a 9-4 season, including a 4-0 record in District play, along with a Region Title in 2025. MaxPreps ranked Collierville as the No. 30 team in the state of Tennessee in Santibanez’s junior year.

On the season, Santibanez totaled 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes. With a reported 40-yard dash time of 4.56, Santibanez can go. Between his straight-line speed and solid lateral agility, he has legitimate dual-threat ability.

Touchdown @CHSDragonFB.@BraydenSantiban gives Collierville its first points of the game with this 1-yard TD run. He had some key throws on the drive as well.



Dragons trail 21-7. 2Q, 1:03. pic.twitter.com/RTipRpQTJT — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) November 22, 2025

That said, Santibanez is at his best in the pocket, scanning the field and tossing dimes – often across the middle of the field. He has a strong arm and an effortless throw, and he is also capable of making plays on the move.

Touchdown @CHSDragonFB.@BraydenSantiban finds @NickGrahamCHS for a 26-yard TD. Dragons have found some offense their last two drives.



Collierville trails 28-14. 3Q, 8:20 pic.twitter.com/4BsWD00Hu7 — Wendell Shepherd (@wendellsjr_) November 22, 2025

Although it’d be a mild shock to see Santibanez earn the starting role as a true freshman in 2027, he has the tools – a big arm, poise, accuracy and dual-threat ability, to name a few – that speak to high upside, which is something the Hawkeyes haven’t seen in quite some time.

And, as has been the case for decades now, if Iowa can find the right man under center, the sky is the limit. Unfortunately, though, even if Santibanez is that guy, the Hawkeyes will have to wait another season to unleash him.