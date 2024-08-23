Iowa Softball Hires Karl Gollan
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Karl Gollan has been named an assistant coach for the University of Iowa softball team, head coach Renee Gillispie announced Friday.
“I am grateful to Renee and the entire selection committee for trusting me to help move the program forward,” said Gollan. “Iowa is my home, and I have a genuine love for the Hawkeyes. I am beyond excited for the opportunity to help grow a program that driven players want to be a part of and Hawkeye fans are proud to support.”
Gollan comes to Iowa after one year at Ole Miss where he served primarily as the pitching coach. He helped the Rebels to a 31-27 record and their eighth straight NCAA Regional appearance. The Ole Miss pitching staff finished with a 2.86 ERA and held hitters to a .249 batting average against. Gollan had four pitchers with sub 3.00 ERA in SEC Conference play with 339 team strikeouts.
Prior to Oxford, Gollan served as the head coach for the Augustana softball program. He helped turn around the program that was picked to finish last in the conference and guided them to a third-place finish. Winning over 20 games, three Vikings earned all-conference honors, including Nadia Ranieri, who was named CCIW Pitcher of the Year. Under Gollan, the pitching staff flourished, tying the conference single season strikeout record with 264 punchouts.
Gollan has over 25 years of international playing experience. A former member of New Zealand's national team from 2004-2017, he helped his country remain at the top spot in the WBSC/ISF and ISC rankings. He is a four-time world champion and 10-time national champion. As a coach, Gollan assisted the NZ Black Sox and still serves as an advisor for the national team. As an advisor, his duties included player evaluations and scouting for the No. 1 ranked men's fastpitch team in the world.
While playing professionally, Gollan coached numerous junior club teams, including Auckland United and Miramar Softball Club from 2009-13. He worked to help develop athletes as well as manage the in-game lineups and strategy.
Gollan also opened the K2 School of Fastpitch in 2006. As the owner and lead instructor for over 100 clients, he was responsible for creating all training programs and helping a majority of his athletes get recruited to play college softball at every level, ranging from JUCO to Division I.
Prior to opening his own business, Gollan worked as the co-lead pitching and lead hitting instructor with DG Softball Academy from 2003-05. One of only two training facilities approved for the USA National and Olympic teams at the time, he designed and implemented hitting and pitching programs for all students. Gollan also helped lead camps and coaching seminars.