Iowa's Tim Lester Applauds Players' Bowl Game Choice

Pitted against the No. 14 Vanderbilt Commodores in the incoming ReliaQuest Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes (ranked just inside the line at No. 23 themselves) are looking to capitalize with another win at the end of their 8-4 overall season. While the team's overall record has disgruntled some fans looking for a repeat of their 2023 B1G Championship game run, others are satisfied with the turnout, especially considering the Hawkeyes' grueling schedule.

Much can be said about head coach Kirk Ferentz's struggles to lead Iowa to big, ranked wins, but an equally undisputable fact is that of his teams having a recurring, noticable commitment to one another. Ferentz's Hawkeyes play for each other and, even when they aren't chasing conference championships, the black and gold are still formidable B1G opponents.

Beyond Ferentz's own impact, his cast of storied coordinators have further advanced the longtime leader's regime of consistency in Iowa City. For an example, look no further than offensive coordinator Tim Lester, who recently commented on the entire team opting-in for their aforementioned bowl.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is pictured on the sidelines Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Competing as One

“They love playing together, and they couldn't imagine being out there without the guy next to him, and it's such a unbelievable bond," Lester said of his Hawkeyes team, per the Des Moines Register's Chad Leistikow.

Few opt-outs ahead of a bowl game is rare enough, but none is almost unheard of for a ranked team with pro-level talent.

Further, one on the outside-looking-in to the College Football Playoff bears all the more risk of secondary options being thrust into the momentary limelight. The Hawkeyes, though? They're at full-mast, ready to compete as one.

Iowa OC Tim Lester was asked by a Tampa TV station why there weren't any bowl-game opt-outs for the Hawkeyes.



“They love playing together, and they couldn't imagine being out there without the guy next to him, and it's such a unbelievable bond. It's what football's supposed to… — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 26, 2025

"It's what football's supposed to be like. And I don't even think it crossed anyone's mind. We’re all going out there, we're going to go out there and play together. That's the program that coach (Ferentz) runs. And it's awesome to be a part of.”

What Football is Supposed to Be

Especially given Vanderbilt's own struggles with retaining their roster ahead of bowl season, Iowa's overall commitment to staying on the field sets both the current roster and overarching group of coaches apart. What Ferentz, Lester and company have built in Iowa City is exceedingly special and rare in equal parts.

And while the matchup against a fringe-CFP opponent will still take everything the Hawkeyes have, fans can rest assured that, no matter the result, it'll be derived from the same full team effort that has resulted in the memorable year currently at hand.

