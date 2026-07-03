Who Belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Iowa Hawkeyes?

Who are the greatest to ever do it as an Iowa Hawkeye?



There are cases to be made for so many athletes and coaches across the board, but a few stand above the rest for their contributions at Iowa.



So, the task of narrowing the list down to four to create Iowa's Mount Rushmore of athletes is no easy task.

Iowa Mount Rushmore Locks

Freezing rain falls on a statue of Nile Kinnick, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nile Kinnick

This is a no-brainer - Iowa's only Heisman Trophy winner and the namesake of the Hawkeyes' stadium. Nile Kinnick's Heisman speech is played before each home game and is simply iconic. You can't tell the story of Iowa football without him.





Caitlin Clark

She changed the game forever. She broke every record there was. She put the Iowa Hawkeyes on the map. Caitlin Clark transcended sports and is forever etched in Iowa greatness.

All-Time Iowa Great Cases Can Be Made

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz observes action on the sideline as rain falls around him in the first quarter against Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. 20190914 Cyhawkfootball | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hayden Fry

Where is Iowa football without Hayden Fry? From 1979 to 1998, Fry made Iowa into a strong college football program. With a 143-89-6 mark as Iowa's head coach, his place in this Mount Rushmore would be met with minimal argument.

Kirk Ferentz

If Hayden Fry set Iowa football up for success, Kirk Ferentz continued to build the program. With just as much longevity, Ferentz is essentially synonymous with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Winning 209 games at Iowa makes Ferentz hard to leave off.

Dan Gable

There may not be a more dominant run in wrestling than what Dan Gable did at Iowa. He brought the Hawkeyes 15 national titles and won 355 of the 381 meets he coached. Without Gable, Iowa wrestling isn't the powerhouse it is.

Chuck Long

No one has ever played quarterback for the Hawkeyes quite like Chuck Long did. Iowa's all-time passing yards and touchdowns leader with 10,461 yards and 74 touchdowns gives Chuck Long a strong case.

Fringe Candidates

Iowa forward Luka Garza poses for a photo during Hawkeye media day at Carver Hawkeye ArenaMonday, Oct. 8, 2018. Hawkmediaday 34 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brad Banks

His time at Iowa was electric, to put it simply. Banks was the AP Player of the Year, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and nearly Iowa's second Heisman winner after coming in second place. The only knock is the lack of time at Iowa.

Luka Garza

Iowa's all-time scoring leader with 2,306 points, Luka Garza was dominant during his time with the Hawkeyes. A two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, Garza is arguably the best to ever wear an Iowa basketball uniform.

Lisa Bluder

The Caitlin Clark chapter of Iowa can't be told without Lisa Bluder. Five Big Ten titles and two NCAA Tournament Final Four runs put her atop the list as the greatest Iowa basketball coach of all-time.

Final Selections for Iowa's Mount Rushmore

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) poses for a photo during Hawkeyes women's basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 2210120 Iowa Media Wbb 007 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With things limited to just four choices, there are bound to be some tough decisions to be made, especially with a strong group battling for what is really just two spots.



When all is said and done, Iowa's Mount Rushmore becomes clear with a combination of winning, longevity, iconic moments, and being a transcendent athlete.

Iowa Athletics Mount Rushmore

In alphabetical order

Caitlin Clark

Kirk Ferentz

Dan Gable

Nile Kinnick



Those four are Iowa sports and the best of what the school represents.