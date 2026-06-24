Two Big Ten Trap Games That Could Derail Iowa Football in 2026

Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been able to navigate trap games and upsets pretty well for the most part.



That is largely in part to the culture around Iowa and the style of play from the Hawkeyes, which doesn't open them up to fluky things all that often. The controlled, tempo-driven style mitigates upsets.



Still, each time is susceptible to trap games every year, and Iowa has two games against opponents it has historically handled that could derail its season in a hurry.

Week 8 - at Minnesota

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck (left) shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This game comes at both a good and a bad time for the Hawkeyes. Before this, Iowa plays at Michigan, versus Ohio State, and at Washington, then enters a bye.



If that previously mentioned stretch goes sideways, Minnesota and head coach P.J. Fleck will be lurking, knowing they could turn Iowa's season into a battle for simple bowl eligibility.

Iowa has taken 11 of the last 13 and nine of the last 10. The Gophers are always up for this game and could catch a beaten and bruised Iowa team if things early in the season don't go well for Kirk Ferentz's squad.



Being in Minnesota is another test. While it isn't far and Iowa should travel well, Big Ten road games are always a challenge.

The worry here for Iowa is what happens before it and how this game could serve as a turning point in the season. If things go well before it, Iowa may be in a spot where it has to have this game to stay in College Football Playoff contention.



And, as I said, if things are less than ideal leading up to this point, does Minnesota get the chance to pick off a limping Iowa team?

Week 12 - at Illinois

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema reacts after a play against the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Another team Iowa has done well against lately, the Hawkeyes have taken nine of the last 10 from their neighbors as well.



The spot of this game is concerning and could catch Iowa uncharacteristically looking ahead if things have gone according to plan up to this point.

Sitting in Week 12, right before the season finale against rival Nebraska, this game is going to be physical and hard-nosed.



Under head coach Bret Bielema, a former Iowa Hawkeye himself, the Illini run the ball well and are going to punch you in the mouth. This isn't a team handing anyone anything, especially at home late in the season.

This spot is scary if Iowa needs to handle business, as I am slightly lower on Illinois this year than last year and think the Illini may be in a spot where picking off Iowa and raining on its parade is as good as anything at that point in the season.