No. 2 Iowa Wrestling Wins the Border Battle Against No. 10 Illinois, 28-6
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 10 Illinois at home 28-6. The Hawkeyes stayed in control over the Fighting Illini despite many close matches between the two programs.
No. 28 Joey Cruz (125) got the Hawkeyes started on a strong start against Caelan Riley (ILL). Cruz's early movement and attacks kept him on top of Rileu with a takedown in the third and got his riding time up early in the first period. In the second period, he got two takedowns towards the end and began to look for a major decision win. A late takedown by Cruz secures the 13-3 major decision win over Riley.
Top 10 Matchup Upset
The most anticipated match-up of the night was at 133 pounds between No. 4 Drake Ayala and No. 2 Lucas Byrd (ILL). The two were quickly locked into the match and figuring out how to gain control. Byrd had an escape in the second period for the first point of the match, which Ayala responded to with an escape of his own early in the third. With 35 seconds left, Ayala got a takedown to win the dual 4-2.
No. 12 Danny Pucino (ILL) defeated No. 30 Ryder Block 4-3 at 141 pounds. Block put up a good fight with two escapes and a point for a stalemate called on Pucino. Following the loss, No. 3 Kyle Parco (149) defeated No. 12 Kannon Webster (ILL) with a score of 1-0 because Parco could not get to Webster's legs for a takedown.
Heading into intermission, Miguel Estrada (157) got a major upset over No. 20 Jason Kraisser (ILL). After the first period, the two were scoreless, but Kraisser got the early escape in the second period. Estrada came back with a takedown and worked Kraisser toward the edge of the mat as the end of the third period came nearer. Estrada won 3-2 in his first win at home for the Hawkeyes.
To keep the Hawkeyes going, at 165 pounds No. 2 Michael Caliendo faced No. 11 Braeden Scoles (ILL). Caliendo looked to get enough shots to get the bonus points to put the Hawkeyes further in the lead as he got a quick three-point takedown and kept the riding time on his side. Caliendo got two more takedowns in the second period and received a four-point near fall in an attempt to get the pin over Scoles. Caliendo scored the technical fall win, 20-4.
At 174 pounds, the Hawkeyes kept rolling through with a 5-0 win by No. 5 Patrick Kennedy over No. 21 Danny Braunagel (ILL). Kennedy was followed by a win at 184 pounds when No. 5 Gabe Arnold defeated No. 10 Edmond Ruth (ILL) by a 5-1 decision.
No. 2 Stephen Buchanan (197) scored the major decision win, 12-2, over No. 18 Zac Braunagel (ILL). Braunagel's points came from two escapes. Buchanan maintained control on the mat after his initial takedown. Buchanan got a takedown and near fall late in the third to secure his lead and win.
No. 11 Luke Luffman (ILL) defeated No. 12 Ben Kueter in the heavyweight bracket 2-1.
Up Next
The Hawkeyes will host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. CST. The dual will be streamed on the Big Ten Network.
According to Ohio State athletics, the Hawkeyes lead the series 11-3 with a 6-1 home record. The Hawkeyes have won the last three dual against the Buckeyes.