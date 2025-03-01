3 Keys to the Game for Kansas Basketball Ahead of No. 10 Texas Tech Matchup
Kansas Basketball is set to host No. 10 Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Jayhawks are in search of a statement, quad-1 win to start March off on the right foot ahead of tournament season.
Kansas is on a two-game win streak while, the Red Raiders have lost two of their last three.
Here are the three keys that the Jayhawks need to win the game.
1. Capitalize on Matchups
Texas Tech is battling injury issues in a big way with five players on the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup. The Red Raiders only had six players in their rotation in their loss to Houston on Monday, relying heavily on the endurance of their starters.
If Kansas can find a line up that Texas Tech can't match up with, it could lead to major success on both sides of the ball.
2. Defend the Three Ball
The Red Raiders are the third best three-point shooting team in the Big 12 this year, shooting 35.9% from three in conference games. Houston was able to hold Texas Tech to 20% from three on Monday so look for the Jayhawks to imitate that style on defense on Saturday.
If Kansas' guards can force the game away from the Red Raider shooters, the Jayhawks have a size advantage inside with Hunter Dickinson.
3. Play Kansas-Styled Basketball
Kansas thrives on ball movement in order to find the open man while heavily involving its big men. Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the conference when it comes to defending the three but the Jayhawks would much rather play strong and inside anyway.
Look for strong ball movement to create great shot opportunities early on for Kansas while relying heavily on the guys underneath such as Dickinson, Flory Bidunga and KJ Adams.