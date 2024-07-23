Kansas Football's Projected Depth Chart for 2024 as Fall Camp Opens
As Kansas football gears up for the 2024 season, the Jayhawks are set to make significant strides with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. Jeff Grimes joins head coach Lance Leipold's staff following Andy Kotelnicki's move to Penn State. With electrifying quarterback Jalon Daniels returning to full health, Kansas fans have plenty to be excited about as Daniels emerges as a potential Big 12 Player of the Year candidate.
This season presents a unique challenge for the Jayhawks as they will not play any true home games. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is undergoing extensive renovations, part of a major financial commitment from the Kansas administration to elevate the football program. As a result, the Jayhawks will play six of their games in Kansas City, splitting time between Children's Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas is aided by the return of approximately 30 seniors from a team that came tantalizingly close to an 11-2 record last season. With this experienced roster, the Jayhawks will aim to compete for a Big 12 title and secure a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
As the countdown to the season opener against Lindenwood on August 29 begins, here's a closer look at how the depth chart might shape up for a promising 2024 campaign.
Quarterback
1.) Jalon Daniels
2.) Cole Ballard
3.) Isaiah Marshall
Jalon Daniels returns as the Jayhawks' starting quarterback for the 2024 season. After battling a back injury for most of last year, Daniels is now poised to be a frontrunner for several national awards, thanks to his electrifying dual-threat skillset and strong supporting cast. Cole Ballard also returns as the backup, stepping into the number two spot once again following the departure of now-Indianapolis Colts QB and UDFA Jason Bean. Ballard threw one touchdown and three interceptions last season. Joining them is Isaiah Marshall, a highly-touted three-star recruit who has impressed throughout the offseason with his dual-threat abilities, reminiscent of Daniels.
Running Backs
1.) Devin Neal
2.) Daniel Hishaw Jr.
3.) Sevion Morrison
Devin Neal was exceptional in 2023, rushing for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns with an impressive 6.3 yards per carry. Known for his downhill running and breakaway speed, Neal is a formidable threat in the backfield and is on track to break numerous school records, many of which are held by NFL legends Gale Sayers and John Riggins. Daniel Hishaw Jr. added 626 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His quickness and speed provide a dynamic complement to Neal’s power running. With a dynamic duo in the backfield and Jalon Daniels' impressive legs, the Jayhawks' running game could become a serious force, particularly under Jeff Grimes, who is known for his expertise in this area. Overall, the running back unit is shaping up to be one of the best in the country. While Seivon Morrison may see some playing time, it'll be Neal and Hishaw Jr. who take the charge.
Wide Receiver
X- Lawrence Arnold, Keaton Kubecka
Z- Quentin Skinner, Trevor Wilson
SL- Luke Grimm, Doug Emilien
Lawrence Arnold returns as the Jayhawks' top receiver on the outside, coming off a strong 2023 season with 74 receptions for 782 yards and 6 touchdowns. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 185 pounds, he possesses a large catch radius and could make a significant leap in his senior year. Quentin Skinner is also back, having recorded 29 receptions for 587 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. At 6'4", Skinner could emerge as a major playmaker and red-zone target. Meanwhile, Luke Grimm will handle the slot position, standing at 5'11". He contributed 555 yards and 6 touchdowns on 33 receptions last year.
Tight Ends
1.) Jared Casey
2.) DeShawn Hanika
3.) Trevor Kardell
Fan-favorite walk-on Jared Casey returns as a versatile fullback/tight end for the Jayhawks. Last season, Casey had 9 receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. At six-foot and 255 pounds, he may be undersized, but he's a powerful player with excellent hands and surprising speed. Kansas fans fondly remember his game-winning touchdown catch against Texas in 2021, sealing a 57-56 victory and flashing the horns down. With the departure of Mason Fairchild, who had 451 yards and three touchdowns last year and is now with the Buffalo Bills as an UDFA, the Jayhawks staff brought in DeShawn Hanika from Iowa State as an in-conference transfer. Hanika, a big-bodied blocking tight end at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, recorded 17 receptions for 244 yards and 4 touchdowns last season as a junior. Whether Hanika takes the lion's share of targets from Casey or not, the duo could be a formidable tandem in Jalon Daniels' offense. Additionally, senior Trevor Kardell will aim to carve out a role beyond being an in-line blocker.
Offensive Line
LT - Calvin Clements, James Livingston
LG - Michael Ford Jr., Darnell Simmons Jr.
C - Shane Bumgardner, Dre Doiron
RG - Kobe Baynes, Nolan Gorczyca
RT - Bryce Cabeldue, Logan Brown
At right tackle, Bryce Cabeldue brings a wealth of experience with 25 starts under his belt for the Jayhawks. Kobe Baynes, who played in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore and started in three, is likely to start at right guard. At center, Shane Bumgardner transfers in from Tiffin, where he played in all 11 games for the Dragons and was named First Team All-Conference in his junior season. He is the favorite to start over Dre Doiron, who has yet to play a game for the Jayhawks and is now a junior. Michael Ford Jr. should start at left guard, having started 22 games over the past two seasons at the position. Arguably the biggest unknown is redshirt freshman Calvin Clements, who is in line to start at left tackle after appearing in three games last season, including a start against UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Defensive Tackle
RDT - D.J. Withers, Tommy Dunn Jr, Kenean Caldwell
LDT - Javier Derritt, Caleb Taylor
Standing at 6'4" and 310 pounds, and 6'2" and 280 pounds, respectively, D.J. Withers and Javier Derritt pose a significant threat on the interior. Withers is a proven run stuffer, while Derritt transfers in from NDSU, where he appeared in 56 games over four seasons, including 29 consecutive starts at nose guard. At NDSU, Derritt totaled 90 tackles (34 solo, 56 assists), 16.0 tackles for loss, and 11.0 sacks. Tommy Dunn Jr. and senior Caleb Taylor add serious depth to the position. While the Jayhawks will be looking for increased production compared to last season, the defensive tackle position is expected to take a step forward in 2024.
Defensive End
LDE - Jereme Robinson, Dean Miller
RDE - Dylan Brooks, Dylan Wudke
Jereme Robinson returns to the edge for Kansas after recording 4.5 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss last year. As a senior and team leader, he is poised for a breakout season. On the opposite side, fellow Alabamian Dylan Brooks is expected to start after appearing in four games last year and recording five tackles. Adding depth to the position are Youngstown State transfer Dylan Wudke and former Arkansas transfer Dean Miller.
Inside Linebacker
WLB - Taiwan Berryhill Jr./J.B. Brown, Tristian Fletcher
MLB - Cornell Wheeler, Dylan Downing
HAWK - Jayson Gilliam Jr, Alex Raich, Logan Brantley.
On the weakside, Taiwan Berryhill Jr. returns as another senior for the Jayhawks. Last season, he recorded 27 tackles and a sack, including 8 tackles against UCF. Joining him is JB Brown, who tallied 38 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. They have the potential to be a feared tandem in the Big 12. On the inside, senior Cornell Wheeler is expected to start after posting 17 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a sack last year as a junior. Behind him is Dylan Downing, a redshirt senior who likely won't see much playing time but serves as a valuable locker room presence. At the HAWK position, Junior Jayson Gilliom could be a crucial in the Jayhawks' defensive scheme and could be a breakout candidate in 2024.
Cornerback
LCB - Cobee Bryant, Damarius McGhee, Jameel Croft Jr.
RCB - Mello Dotson, Brian Dilworth
At cornerback, Kansas boasts one of the best units in the country, led by Cobee Bryant. Bryant, a preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection (Big 12, Phil Steele, Athlon), is also on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Preseason Watch List. In 2023, he earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named to watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, and Jim Thorpe Award. In 2022, he made the All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches) and Second Team (AP). Backing him up is Damarius McGhee, a former LSU transfer who sat out last season. McGhee has impressed in camp and is a potential player to watch as the season approaches. Jameel Croft Jr. adds depth to the position. On the opposite side, Mello Dotson returns, creating one of the best one-two tandems in the country alongside Bryant. After redshirting, Brian Dilworth will look to make an impact following his transfer from Arkansas last season.
Safety
SS - Marvin Grant, Jalen Dye
FS - O.J. Burroughs, Devin Dye
Marvin Grant will likely start at spring safety while also having the versatility to play linebacker in certain packages. His impressive performance over the summer has generated a lot of buzz, making him a player to watch this season. Backing him up is Jalen Dye, whose only recorded statistic last season was a pass deflection against Iowa State. At free safety, O.J. Burroughs returns after recording 41 tackles, 4 pass deflections, and an interception last year. Behind him is Devin Dye, Jalen's brother, who transfers in from Utah State after earning an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection in 2023, his lone season there. While they may not be as potent as the Bryant and Dotson duo at cornerback, the safety position appears to be in capable hands.
Specialists
K - Owen Piepergerde
P - Damon Greaves
At kicker, redshirt junior Owen Piepergerdes is expected to start. Last season, he successfully converted both of his PAT attempts in the win over Iowa State but missed his only field goal attempt, making him a significant unknown. Starting at punter will be Damon Greaves, an Australian punter and former professional Australian rules footballer. Greaves punted 32 times last season, averaging 39.0 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards.
