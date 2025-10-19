KANSAS

ESPN Analyst Claims Kansas HC Bill Self Is on ‘Retirement Watch’

All good things must come to an end at some point.

Oct 25, 2024; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Few Kansas basketball fans would dispute that Bill Self stands as the greatest coach in program history and among the best college basketball has ever seen.

During his legendary tenure in Lawrence, Self has won two national titles, 17 regular-season Big 12 championships, and made four Final Four appearances.

However, now at 62 years old, questions have started to circulate about how much longer he will continue to lead the Jayhawks. In a recent article by ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Self was listed as one of the Big 12 coaches on 'retirement watch,' alongside Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Colorado's Tad Boyle.

"It starts with Bill Self, who has had multiple health scares over the past few years," Borzello wrote. "Kansas has also struggled on the court in each of the previous two campaigns, but the Jayhawks are bringing in a potential No. 1 draft pick this season and have the nation's No. 2 recruiting class in the fold for next season."

Is Bill Self Nearing Retirement?

Self hasn't been shy about addressing this topic in recent years. In a November 2024 interview, he acknowledged that he was on the 'back nine' of his coaching career, though he admitted he wasn't sure how much longer he'd continue.

"I actually hope to do it a while longer," Self said about coaching. "Times are different, though I used to look at life at five-year increments. I'm not sure it's five years anymore. Maybe two or three. And then decide what you do after those increments... I don't have the answer, but I know that I'm on the back nine. I don't know if I'm on 13 or 16, but I'm not on 18."

If Self were to retire in the next few years, it wouldn't come as much of a surprise. The landscape of college basketball has changed dramatically in the NIL and transfer portal era, and several longtime coaching legends have stepped away earlier than expected because of it.

Coaches like Jim Larranaga, Tony Bennett, and others have cited the new pressures of recruiting and lack of roster retention as major factors in their decisions.

Given how much Self has already accomplished, it could only be a matter of time before he decides to do the same.

There has even been speculation that he might be mentoring a successor within his own staff, particularly after promoting assistant coach Jeremy Case to associate head coach, the first person to ever hold that title under Self.

Following two down seasons in Lawrence, the retirement conversations will not fade anytime soon unless Self and the Jayhawks return to their usual spot atop the Big 12.

And with incoming freshman and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick Darryn Peterson set to lead the 2025-26 squad, this could be Self's last chance to do so.

