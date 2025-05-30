KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Earning Its Respect in Andy Katz's Power 37 Rankings

The Jayhawks, who have taken heat from much of the country during the offseason, were well-respected in Andy Katz's latest rankings.

Jackson Langendorf

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks during the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) dunks the ball against North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks during the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With all the ongoing discussions about Kansas’s lack of frontcourt depth and the gaping hole on the perimeter in terms of a true scoring threat, the current talent of this roster has seemingly gone by the wayside. 

The nation’s top-ranked recruit, Darryn Peterson, is set to take over the reins – a task he’s more than ready for. The transfer trio of Jayden Dawson, Tre White, and Melvin Council Jr. offers experience and leadership. And returning big man Flory Bidunga is a game-changer on the defensive end, as a rebounder, and as a lob threat. 

Elmarko Jackson, a guard who missed last season due to injury, started 17 games as a true freshman in 2023-24 and figures to play an impactful role. Even redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller, a former five-star recruit, can add meaningful backup minutes for Bidunga.

The Jayhawks are in good shape, even without a full rotation. Just ask the experts. 

NCAA’s Andy Katz released his Power 37 on Thursday, and Kansas landed at 19th, trailing just four Big 12 squads in Houston (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 8), BYU (No. 14), and Arizona (No. 15). 

The Jayhawks are viewed as a top-25 club, despite missing numerous pieces on the roster. Whether it’s through a reclass in 2026, an international prospect, or even a sneaky transfer portal find, once Bill Self and Co. round out the rotation, Kansas may find itself leapfrogging both Arizona and BYU, and potentially entering top-10 discussions. 

