Kansas Basketball 2025-2026: Key Metric High on the Jayhawks

This season's Jayhawks, who remain an unknown to much of the college basketball world, are a top-20 team in a well-respected metric.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 19, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The expectations for Kansas, especially without a fully rounded out roster, remain across the board. College basketball experts have differing opinions on the Jayhawks’ ability heading into next season, but it appears Bill Self’s squad is well respected by the only thing better than the experts: the metrics. 

While KenPom is known as the “catch-all” metric in the game, there has recently been a counterpart that has begun challenging KenPom’s analytical dominance: Bart Torvik. 

Just last season, the NCAA selection committee started using Bart Torvik in its decision-making process, signifying the value of the analytical tool.

Similar to KenPom, Bart Torvik calculates an adjusted offensive efficiency, adjusted defensive efficiency, and then projects the overall ability of a team.

And despite the season still being five months out, Bart Torvik’s rankings are in, and the Jayhawks appear to be in good shape, specifically on the defensive end. 

Anchored by returning big man Flory Bidunga – who averaged 1.6 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game as a freshman – at the five, Kansas’ defense is listed as the fourth best in the country by Bart Torvik. 

The Jayhawks’ offense lags behind a bit at 41st, but their expected dominance on defense still earned them the 17th overall ranking in the country. 

With Self and his crew still not finished in terms of roster-building for the upcoming campaign, Kansas can only climb in the coming weeks and months, not just in the metrics, but in the eyes of the entire country before the season tips off.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

