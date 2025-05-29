Kansas Basketball Offers a Pair of High-Upside Class of 2027 Big Men
While Kansas still has work to do on its roster for the upcoming season, that hasn’t slowed the Jayhawks from building towards their long-term future.
Amid that vision appears to be a pair of big men from the Class of 2027 in Jeremy Jenkins Jr. and Theo Edema – both of whom received an offer from coach Bill Self and his staff on Wednesday.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-9 power forward from Miami, Florida, and is ranked 20th in the country by 247 Sports.
With a grown-man body (245 pounds), Jenkins can bully defenders around the basket and is an excellent rebounder. Also a serviceable shooter, Jenkins has a solid stroke that has the potential to develop into a real weapon.
Meanwhile, Edema hails from Massachusetts, where he attends Cushing Academy, and remains unranked by 247 Sports and ESPN, although he’s listed as the 66th best recruit in the nation by On3 Sports.
With tremendous size (7-foot) and length, Edema is a constant lob threat in the pick-and-roll, and is dominant playing in the dunker spot. A difference-maker on the defensive end, Edema is a shot-deterring presence and a top-notch rebounder.
Both Jenkins and Edema are high-ceiling prospects, and although Kansas will have to battle with high-major programs for each of the bigs, it’s encouraging to see Self and Co. put their name in the mix so early in the recruiting cycle.